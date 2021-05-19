21,633 cops vaccinated against coronavirus

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that police were performing duties as a front line workers for the protection of lives and property of people during the pandemic as several officials lost lives to the virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that police were performing duties as a front line workers for the protection of lives and property of people during the pandemic as several officials lost lives to the virus.

He said the process of corona vaccination should be completed in all districts of the province as soon as possible so that police force could perform duties while remaining safe from this virus.

He said that officers and personnel of the district police as well as officers of the field formations should complete their vaccination process and senior officers should vaccinate the remaining staff under personal supervision.

He issued these instructions to the officers during a meeting held at the Central Police Office here.

During the meeting, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf briefed the IG Punjab that corona vaccine was being administered to officers over 40 years of age in all districts of the province with the help of government and so far 14679 officers and personnel between 50 and 60 years of age have been vaccinated against corona.

About 6954 officials between the ages of 40 and 50 have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

He said that a total of 21633 officers and personnel above the age of 40 years have so far been vaccinated against corona, adding that besides district police, Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Officers and personnel in other field formations including Branch, CTD, Traffic, SPU, PHP were also being vaccinated against corona.

The IGP directed that all officers should ensure implementation of SOPs during duty and said that face masks should be considered an integral part of the uniform.