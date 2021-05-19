UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21,633 Cops Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

21,633 cops vaccinated against coronavirus

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that police were performing duties as a front line workers for the protection of lives and property of people during the pandemic as several officials lost lives to the virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that police were performing duties as a front line workers for the protection of lives and property of people during the pandemic as several officials lost lives to the virus.

He said the process of corona vaccination should be completed in all districts of the province as soon as possible so that police force could perform duties while remaining safe from this virus.

He said that officers and personnel of the district police as well as officers of the field formations should complete their vaccination process and senior officers should vaccinate the remaining staff under personal supervision.

He issued these instructions to the officers during a meeting held at the Central Police Office here.

During the meeting, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf briefed the IG Punjab that corona vaccine was being administered to officers over 40 years of age in all districts of the province with the help of government and so far 14679 officers and personnel between 50 and 60 years of age have been vaccinated against corona.

About 6954 officials between the ages of 40 and 50 have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

He said that a total of 21633 officers and personnel above the age of 40 years have so far been vaccinated against corona, adding that besides district police, Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Officers and personnel in other field formations including Branch, CTD, Traffic, SPU, PHP were also being vaccinated against corona.

The IGP directed that all officers should ensure implementation of SOPs during duty and said that face masks should be considered an integral part of the uniform.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Traffic Philippine Peso All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's Space Agency Shares 1st Pictures of Mars M ..

4 minutes ago

Valentino joins growing band of fur-free designers ..

4 minutes ago

It's all about control for defending PGA champ Mor ..

4 minutes ago

NA Deputy Speaker expresses solidarity with Palest ..

4 minutes ago

Book About War Crimes Committed by International C ..

8 minutes ago

IUCN signs agreement for implementing Biodiversity ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.