216385 Children To Be Vaccinated During Anti-polio Drive In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

216385 children to be vaccinated during anti-polio drive in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Friday said that a five days long anti-polio campaign would be kicked off in Abbottabad from 30th November and would be culminate on December 4.

He said this while talking to media here at Women and Children hospital Abbottabad.

DC further said that to provide foolproof security for anti-polio teams besides police Elite force was also deployed, he also underlines the need for vaccination for all under 5 years of age children and said that immunize maximum children in the drive and convince the parents those would refuse vaccination to their children and must vaccinate them.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada while giving the details of 5 days anti-polio drive said that special security measures have been taken, in district Abbottabad 216385 children would be vaccinated where 1127 teams would immunize children during a door to door campaign while the health department has also established 38 static centers adding he said.

The DHO further said that 285 area in-charges, 25 district monitor a team of 80 members from the World Health Organization (WHO) representatives would monitor the campaign on daily biases.

