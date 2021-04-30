UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21.64% Exercised Their Right To Vote In NA-249 Bye-polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

21.64% exercised their right to vote in NA-249 bye-polls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 73,471 people exercised their right to vote during the bye-polls in NA-249 Karachi on Thursday, against the total 339,591 registered voters. The overall turnout remained 21.64 per cent in the constituency.

According to statistics shared by the authorities concerned on Friday, 73,471 votes were cast in which 731 were rejected while remaining 72,740 were in the final count.

The registered number of male voters was 201,656 and female voters was 137,935 while those who exercised their right to vote were 50,259 men and 23,212 women.

Related Topics

Karachi Vote Male Women NA-249

Recent Stories

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

15 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

9 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief

9 minutes ago

DC Tank for timely completion of developmental sch ..

9 minutes ago

Over 253 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

10 minutes ago

Firefight Resumed on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.