21.64% exercised their right to vote in NA-249 bye-polls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 73,471 people exercised their right to vote during the bye-polls in NA-249 Karachi on Thursday, against the total 339,591 registered voters. The overall turnout remained 21.64 per cent in the constituency.

According to statistics shared by the authorities concerned on Friday, 73,471 votes were cast in which 731 were rejected while remaining 72,740 were in the final count.

The registered number of male voters was 201,656 and female voters was 137,935 while those who exercised their right to vote were 50,259 men and 23,212 women.