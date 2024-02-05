2164 power pilferers nabbed during January

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 2,164 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab under the ongoing crackdown against pilferers from last month of January, MEPCO officials said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces launched a special crackdown against power pilferers to minimize line losses and to prevent power theft across the region from January 01 in which the teams raided different areas of Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, DG Khan and nabbed 2164 power pilferers and got registered FIRs against 2071 while 1,516 pilferers have also been arrested during the crackdown, Mepco sources added.

A sum of over Rs 202 million fine has been imposed on the pilferers out of which Rs 129.4 million fine has also been recovered from the pilferers.

The action has been taken against the power pilferers over Involvement in the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco officials said.