2,165 new Coronavirus cases reported; 17 deaths in past 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded as 24,938 with 2,165 more positive cases during the last 24 hours.

17 corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, while 204 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,858 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 34,535 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 10,641 in Sindh, 12,006 in Punjab, 3,736 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,267 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 614 in Balochistan, 312 in GB, and 959 in AJK.

Around 322,414 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 354,461 cases were detected so far, including Azad Jammy and Kashmir (AJK) 5,261, Balochistan 16,328, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 4,434, ICT 23,533, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa 41,723, Punjab 109,309 and Sindh 153,873.

About 7,109 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,722 Sindh among four of them died in hospital on Friday, 2,462 in Punjab seven of them died in hospital on Friday, 1,305 in KP two of them died in hospital on Friday, 253 in Islamabad Capital Territory among three of them died in hospital on Friday, 155 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 119 in AJK one of them died in hospital on Friday.

A total of 4,881,640 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,521 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.