UrduPoint.com

2169 Power Pilferers Nabbed During February

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 07:18 PM

2169 power pilferers nabbed during February

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 2169 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during the last month of February, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 2169 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during the last month of February, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.8 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 47 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against 471 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari February FIR Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Ukraine delegation arrives at Belarus-Poland borde ..

Ukraine delegation arrives at Belarus-Poland border for talks with Russia: agenc ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister chairs ministerial committee meeting on R ..

Minister chairs ministerial committee meeting on Ramazan package

6 minutes ago
 PTI to table constitutional amendment for South Pu ..

PTI to table constitutional amendment for South Punjab province soon: Faisal Jav ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian energy imports 'essential' to Europeans' d ..

Russian energy imports 'essential' to Europeans' daily lives: Scholz

6 minutes ago
 No compromise on quality of material on developmen ..

No compromise on quality of material on development projects: SAPM

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Johnson defends UK's Ukraine refuge ..

Prime Minister Johnson defends UK's Ukraine refugee policy

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>