2169 power pilferers nabbed during February

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 2169 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during the last month of February, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.8 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 47 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against 471 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.