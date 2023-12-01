Open Menu

21.6m Children Vaccinated During Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 08:42 PM

21.6m children vaccinated during anti-polio campaign

At least 21.6 million children were administered polio drops during the last four days across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) At least 21.6 million children were administered polio drops during the last four days across the province.

Friday was the last day of anti-polio campaign in the Punjab province.

According to a spokesman, more than 1.6 million children were given polio vaccine in Lahore, seven lakh children in Rawalpindi, 1.2 million in Faisalabad, more than 990,000 children were administered polio vaccine in Multan.

During the anti-polio campaign, the target was set to vaccinate more than 22.5 million children.

The spokesman said that over two lakh polio workers were the part of the campaign. In Lahore, 14,000 workers administered polio drops while going door-to-door in in all localities.

Khizr Afzal, head of the Punjab Anti-Polio Programme, told APP that all district officers supervised the anti-polio campaign themselves. He said the data of the anti-polio campaign was being closely reviewed.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Polio Punjab Rawalpindi All Million

Recent Stories

Free glucometer distributed among diabetic patient ..

Free glucometer distributed among diabetic patients at MTH

6 minutes ago
 Farmers asked to complete sowing of late wheat var ..

Farmers asked to complete sowing of late wheat varieties before Dec 10

6 minutes ago
 Int’l Squash Series quarterfinals on Saturday

Int’l Squash Series quarterfinals on Saturday

21 minutes ago
 APHC leaders condemn sacrilegious act of Hindu stu ..

APHC leaders condemn sacrilegious act of Hindu student

21 minutes ago
 Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Dado ..

21 minutes ago
Man sentences 7 years imprisonment for attempted m ..

Man sentences 7 years imprisonment for attempted murder

21 minutes ago
 Hosts Germany look to legacy of 2006 'fairytale' a ..

Hosts Germany look to legacy of 2006 'fairytale' at Euro 2024

21 minutes ago
 Man allegedly shoots wife to death in Hassanabdal

Man allegedly shoots wife to death in Hassanabdal

21 minutes ago
 Islooites breath moderate air after light drizzle ..

Islooites breath moderate air after light drizzle subsides months ambient pollut ..

21 minutes ago
 Nadal set for Brisbane return ahead of Australian ..

Nadal set for Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

21 minutes ago
 Development projects in merged areas will bring ch ..

Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan