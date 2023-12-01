21.6m children vaccinated during anti-polio campaign

At least 21.6 million children were administered polio drops during the last four days across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) At least 21.6 million children were administered polio drops during the last four days across the province.

Friday was the last day of anti-polio campaign in the Punjab province.

According to a spokesman, more than 1.6 million children were given polio vaccine in Lahore, seven lakh children in Rawalpindi, 1.2 million in Faisalabad, more than 990,000 children were administered polio vaccine in Multan.

During the anti-polio campaign, the target was set to vaccinate more than 22.5 million children.

The spokesman said that over two lakh polio workers were the part of the campaign. In Lahore, 14,000 workers administered polio drops while going door-to-door in in all localities.

Khizr Afzal, head of the Punjab Anti-Polio Programme, told APP that all district officers supervised the anti-polio campaign themselves. He said the data of the anti-polio campaign was being closely reviewed.