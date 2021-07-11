217 acres state land worth Rs 500 mln retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved 217 acres state land worth Rs 500 million during crackdown at Chak 83/10-R on Sunday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Babar Sultan in which police and revenue staff was also participated.

The British cotton growing association had used to continue cultivation of crops despite ending of lease period. The state land was retrieved and crops were disposed of.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi ordered officials concerned to launch crackdown against land grabbers at other areas of the district.