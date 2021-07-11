UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

217 Acres State Land Worth Rs 500 Mln Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

217 acres state land worth Rs 500 mln retrieved

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved 217 acres state land worth Rs 500 million during crackdown at Chak 83/10-R on Sunday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Babar Sultan in which police and revenue staff was also participated.

The British cotton growing association had used to continue cultivation of crops despite ending of lease period. The state land was retrieved and crops were disposed of.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi ordered officials concerned to launch crackdown against land grabbers at other areas of the district.

Related Topics

Police Sunday Cotton Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

2 minutes ago

Eid Al Adha holiday for federal government begins ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 11, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

13 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.