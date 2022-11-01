UrduPoint.com

217 More Dengue Cases Reported In Province

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Health Department has reported 217 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours in the province.

In the last 24 hours, 141 cases have been reported from Peshawar, 31 from Khyber, and 18 from the Lower Dir district.

The total number of cases in the entire province has reached 18,927 since the outbreak of dengue fever this year.

The figured shows that 17,358 people affected by dengue have recovered so far and the number of active cases across the province has reached 1,554.

A total of 28 new patients have been admitted in various hospitals in the last 24 hours and overall 64 dengue patients are under treatment in dengue wards in hospitals.

According to official figures, 15 people have died due to dengue fever in the province this season so far.

