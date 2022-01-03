217 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 217 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 217 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he explained that 188 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 13 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Sialkot, 3 in Multan, 2 each in Faisalabad, Okara, 1 each in Multan, Sialkot, Gujrat, Bhawalnagar, Narowal, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 445,546 besides 429,224 patients fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 3,251 to date, he added.

During the last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,071. He said that 16,306 tests were conducted during last 24 hours and a total of 8.97 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 1.3 percent in the province, adding that Lahore had 3.8 percent, Rawalpindi 0.7 pc, 2.4 in Sialkot and 0.5 percent in Multan.