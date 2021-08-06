2170 more corona positive cases reported in Sindh

UrduPoint.com

As many as 2,170 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh while 42 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,168 in last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 2,170 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh while 42 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,168 in last 24 hours.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that 42 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,168 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 18,223 samples were tested which detected 2,170 cases that constituted 12 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,116,279 tests have been conducted against which 396,901 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.7 percent or 344,035 patients have recovered, including 3664 overnight.

The CM said that currently 49,698 patients were under treatment, of them 45,156 were in home isolation, 1,501 at different hospitals and 41 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 1,319 patients was stated to be critical, including 96 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,170 new cases, 1,539 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise 525 in Karachi East, 313 Karachi Central, 246 Karachi South, 170 Korangi, 164 Hyderabad, 144 Karachi West, 141 Malir, 92 Badin, 55 Mirpurkhas, 47 Tharparkar, 42 Sanghar, 35 Thatto, 33 Nawabshah, Jamshoro & Noushehro Feroz 31 each, Matiari 23, Umarkot 17, Tando Allahyar 15, Sujawal 11, Ghotki 5, Khairpur & Sukkur 4 each, Larkano & Kashmore one each new covid-19 case reported. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

