21,700 bags of imported sugar sold in district so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 21,700 bags weighing 50 kg each bag of imported sugar have so far been sold in wholesale, retail markets and in Sahulat Bazaars at controlled rates during the last one week in the district.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a briefing here on Sunday.

He said that the quota of 60,620 bags of 50 kg imported sugar had been fixed which would be increased.

He said that clear instructions had been issued to the vendors to display the fixed price lists of imported sugar at prominent places and avoid overcharging.

Meanwhile, consumers at Sahulat Bazars said that the availability of sugarand flour at discounted prices and the district administration's crackdown on profiteershad brought them relief.