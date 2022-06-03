21726 cases registered against smugglers, dealers involved in drug supply chain during five months

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, intelligence-based operations are underway across the province to eradicate criminals involved in the heinous drug menace

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, intelligence-based operations are underway across the province to eradicate criminals involved in the heinous drug menace.

The IG Punjab directed the supervisory officers to formulate an action plan under personal supervision for the arrest of major drug smugglers, dealers and other accused involved in the supply chain. He emphasised upon RPOs and DPOs to take stern action against drug dealers.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that crackdown on the use of modern narcotics like sheesha, ice (crystal meth) charas , heroin and alcohol should be expedited so that the young generation could be protected from the scourge of drugs to the fullest extent.

He directed that action be taken against those involved in drug use and sale in educational institutions and hostels across the province.

The IG Punjab said that the ongoing awareness campaign in public and private educational institutions in collaboration with the Department of Schools and Higher education for public awareness should also be made more effective.

He said that nexus of civil society, religious scholars, teachers and parents is mandatory for stamping out curse of drugs.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that during the first five months of this year, 21726 cases were registered against smugglers and dealers involved in drug supply chain across the province. While 22264 drug dealers, smugglers and criminals involved in this heinous smuggling were arrested.

Punjab Police Spokesperson said that 10770 kg of charas, 324 kg of heroin, 20855 g of ice and 418215 liters of liquor were seized from possession of the arrested accused.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 3270 cases were registered against drug dealers in Lahore and 3321 persons were arrested while 1392 kgs of charas, 22 kgs of heroin, and 25011 liters of liquor have been recovered in Lahore. The Spokesperson said that the awareness campaign on the harms and prevention of drug use in public and private educational institutions has been shored up so that students and citizens could be made aware of the irreparable effects of drugs and its dangers.