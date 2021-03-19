UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,17,637 Senior Citizens, Front Line Healthcare Workers Inoculated With Coronavirus Vaccine In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

2,17,637 senior citizens, front line healthcare workers inoculated with coronavirus vaccine in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 2,17,637 coronavirus vaccine jabs have been administered to senior citizens and frontline health workers in Punjab so far under the vaccination drive.

According to health department on Friday, as many as107,793 frontline healthcare workers got first dose of the vaccine, while 34,621 workers received the second dose during the anti coronavirus vaccination campaign in the province.

In the second phase of the vaccination drive, senior citizens, above the age of 60 years, were receiving vaccine. So far 75,223 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the province.

Health department registered 5,23,008 senior citizens for vaccination and verification message was sent to 291,511 citizens so far in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the public was willingly getting vaccinated and expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by the authorities.

Related Topics

Punjab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 19, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

12 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

12 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

12 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.