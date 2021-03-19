2,17,637 senior citizens, front line healthcare workers inoculated with coronavirus vaccine in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 2,17,637 coronavirus vaccine jabs have been administered to senior citizens and frontline health workers in Punjab so far under the vaccination drive.

According to health department on Friday, as many as107,793 frontline healthcare workers got first dose of the vaccine, while 34,621 workers received the second dose during the anti coronavirus vaccination campaign in the province.

In the second phase of the vaccination drive, senior citizens, above the age of 60 years, were receiving vaccine. So far 75,223 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the province.

Health department registered 5,23,008 senior citizens for vaccination and verification message was sent to 291,511 citizens so far in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the public was willingly getting vaccinated and expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by the authorities.