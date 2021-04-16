UrduPoint.com
21,765 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

21,765 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported

With an addition of 119 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of totals has reached 21,765 including 20,065 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1700 from other districts of the division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :With an addition of 119 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of totals has reached 21,765 including 20,065 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1700 from other districts of the division.

District Health Coordinator C-virus management, Dr Jawad Zahid told APP here Friday, 18,505 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 5178 including 2937 were quarantined at homes. "Presently 206 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 25 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,26 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,127 in Institute of Urology, 23 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Hearts international hospital and 2 in district headquarter hospital ", he added.

Dr Jawad updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours, 25 belonged to Rawal Town,27 Potohar town,31 Rawalpindi Cantt,12 Gujar khan,4 Taxila,7 Kotli sattian,5 Attock, 2 Islamabad,2 Chakwal,2 Murree and one each from AJK and Gujrat,.

The only one patient has died during the last 24 hours, he added.

