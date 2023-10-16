Open Menu

21780 Candidates Appear In ETEA Test For Police Recruitment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 12:50 PM

21780 candidates appear in ETEA test for police recruitment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Entrance Test and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has successfully conducted written test of 21780 candidates who qualified the physical test for recruitment in KP police.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, as many as 82000 candidates appeared in the physical test out of which 21780 passed the test and qualified for the written exam.

ETEA KP set up 14 centres in seven divisions of the province and conducted the test amid strict security and vigilance to avoid any untoward incident and chances of cheating.

