217,825 Afghan nationals repatriated from KP in 2 months: Home Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A total of 217,825 Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their native country during the last two months.

According to KP Home Department, majority of the immigrants - 214,194 were repatriated through the Torkham border.

"This figure encompasses 18,167 families, comprising 60,307 males, 47,221 females, and 106,666 children, who have been sent across the border from September 17 till date," it said.

Moreover, 3,212 Afghan nationals crossed the border at Angoor Ada in the Lower Waziristan border, and 410 at Kharlachi in the Kurram district.

"On November 15, a notable repatriation took place, with 522 families, including 525 males, 493 females, and 974 children, were sent back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border. Simultaneously, 233 illegal foreigners were deported through Torkham," the Home Department said.