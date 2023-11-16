Open Menu

217,825 Afghan Nationals Repatriated From KP In 2 Months: Home Department

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 08:01 PM

217,825 Afghan nationals repatriated from KP in 2 months: Home Department

A total of 217,825 Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their native country during the last two months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A total of 217,825 Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their native country during the last two months.

According to KP Home Department, majority of the immigrants - 214,194 were repatriated through the Torkham border.

"This figure encompasses 18,167 families, comprising 60,307 males, 47,221 females, and 106,666 children, who have been sent across the border from September 17 till date," it said.

Moreover, 3,212 Afghan nationals crossed the border at Angoor Ada in the Lower Waziristan border, and 410 at Kharlachi in the Kurram district.

"On November 15, a notable repatriation took place, with 522 families, including 525 males, 493 females, and 974 children, were sent back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border. Simultaneously, 233 illegal foreigners were deported through Torkham," the Home Department said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa September November Border From

Recent Stories

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nati ..

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nationals

4 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan international women cricketers to att ..

Six Pakistan international women cricketers to attend Level 1 coaching course

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participa ..

Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participate in upcoming Nepal Expo

4 minutes ago
 French oyster farmers race to recover from storm

French oyster farmers race to recover from storm

4 minutes ago
 Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson re ..

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson region

13 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions u ..

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions until Nov, 24

11 minutes ago
Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to s ..

Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to start on Dec 4

11 minutes ago
 Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

11 minutes ago
 Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind m ..

Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind murder case

11 minutes ago
 9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinate ..

9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinated against polio

11 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions

6 minutes ago
 ADC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preventing de ..

ADC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preventing dengue.

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan