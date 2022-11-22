2,179 uplift schemes worth Rs 236 bln underway in south Punjab: ACS Saqib

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (Retd.) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said that 2,179 uplift schemes worth Rs 236 billion were underway in south Punjab to bring the region on par with other developed areas in the province.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the pace of work on the uplift schemes. The Punjab government was paying "immense attention" to the development of south Punjab, he assured.

He directed secretaries of different departments to focus on the projects and ensure maximum monitoring.

The additional chief secretary was informed that as many as 49 schemes of the Agriculture Department were heading forward at a rapid pace.

Similarly, 176 schemes of primary and secondary healthcare, 16 of the Forest Department, 530 highways and many others were being completed to facilitate the masses.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of education, Services, Forest, Primary and Secondary Healthcare, the secretary of Specialized Healthcare and some others departments.