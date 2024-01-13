218 Farmers Booked For Water Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Dijkot police have booked 218 farmers on charge of stealing irrigation water from Rakh Branch Canal
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Dijkot police have booked 218 farmers on charge of stealing irrigation water from Rakh Branch Canal.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SDO Irrigation Department Sadar Ali filed a complaint, contending that 218 farmers of different localities had altered water channels and stole water from Rakh Branch Canal to irrigate their lands and crops illegally.
Among them included Ghulam Dastgir, Zulfiqar, Ashraf, Ameer Ali, Nisar, Ashfaq, Khurram, Abdul Ahad, Abdullah, etc.
The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation for their arrest, he added.
Recent Stories
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI
LWMC CEO visits WASA head office
10,800grams of hashish recovered from Rickshaw in Mardan
Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industries Dr Gohar Eijaz c ..
Minister underscored indispensable role of education in fostering economic progr ..
ISSI holds event marking 'Global Day of Action for Gaza'
Taiwan inalienable part of China: FO Spokesperson
Man abducted near police station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline until 11 pm Saturday3 minutes ago
-
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP53 seconds ago
-
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal54 seconds ago
-
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI56 seconds ago
-
LWMC CEO visits WASA head office57 seconds ago
-
10,800grams of hashish recovered from Rickshaw in Mardan45 seconds ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industries Dr Gohar Eijaz calls on Sindh Govern ..46 seconds ago
-
Minister underscored indispensable role of education in fostering economic progress48 seconds ago
-
ISSI holds event marking 'Global Day of Action for Gaza'49 seconds ago
-
Taiwan inalienable part of China: FO Spokesperson51 seconds ago
-
Man abducted near police station1 hour ago