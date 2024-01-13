218 farmers booked for water theft

Dijkot police have booked 218 farmers on charge of stealing irrigation water from Rakh Branch Canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Dijkot police have booked 218 farmers on charge of stealing irrigation water from Rakh Branch Canal.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SDO Irrigation Department Sadar Ali filed a complaint, contending that 218 farmers of different localities had altered water channels and stole water from Rakh Branch Canal to irrigate their lands and crops illegally.

Among them included Ghulam Dastgir, Zulfiqar, Ashraf, Ameer Ali, Nisar, Ashfaq, Khurram, Abdul Ahad, Abdullah, etc.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation for their arrest, he added.