218 more senior citizens vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 218 more senior citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus on the sixth day of vaccination campaign in Faisalabad.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Tuesday that total 1156 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against corona in Faisalabad.

Giving some details, he said that 128 people having age of 60 years or above have been vaccinated at sports Complex Samanabad Center today while total 790 senior citizens were vaccinated there.

Similarly, 20 more people were vaccinated at THQ Hospital Sammundri Center where total 162 people were vaccinated.

As many as 37 persons were vaccinated at Sports Complex Chak Jhumra center today where total 114 citizens were vaccinated while 24 citizens were vaccinated in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala Center where total 65 citizens have been vaccinated.

In Rural Health Center New Building Khurrianwala, 9 senior citizens have been vaccinated while total 25 citizens were provided vaccination facility at this center, he added.