218 New Cases Of Corona In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

218 new cases of corona in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :About 218 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday in the province while no death was observed.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 519,442 while total deaths were recorded 13,595.

The P&SHD confirmed that 152 new cases were reported in Lahore, 10 in Rawalpindi, 13 in Faisalabad, eight in Multan, four in Bahawalpur, five in Rahimyar Khan, four in Gujranwala, one in Pakpatan, three in Sargodha, one in Sahiwal, four in Dera Ghazi Khan, four in Khanewal, one in Mianwali, three in Nankana Sahib, one each in Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,814,939 tests so far while 502,266 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaignhas been initiated.

