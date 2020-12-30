218 outlets of quacks sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against quackery, the district health authority sealed 218 clinics and got registered cases against 5 over violation of Drug Act during the current year.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said the teams of health department checked 512 quack clinics; out of which 218 were sealed and 216 challaned.

He said that cases of 220 had also been referred to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for further proceedings.

He appealed to the people and the media to inform the health department about quacks as their nameswould be kept secret. He said that Faisalabad district remained among top 5 districts of Punjab as faras crackdown against quacks was concerned.