2,180 Arrested For Kite Flying
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 2,180 accused and registered 2,000 cases for flying kites in different parts of Faisalabad.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, a crackdown was initiated against kite-flying.
In this connection, police teams took strict action against manufacturers, sellers, purchasers and users of kite flying material and nabbed 2,180 accused and seized 95,003 kites, 5,741 spools of string and other paraphernalia.
The police also registered 2,000 cases and locked the accused behind bars for investigations, he added.
