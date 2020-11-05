UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2183 POs Arrested During October: Addl IG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

2183 POs arrested during October: Addl IG

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested 2183 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 1256 court absconders (CAs) during a crackdown launched across 11 districts of South Punjab in the last month.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Additional Inspector General (IG) of South Punjab, Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal said that he ordered comprehensive crackdown against criminals across the region during which 245 proclaimed offenders of category A and 1938 of category B had been arrested.

The police apprehended 1256 court absconders including 47 of category A and 1209 of category B.

The additional IG said the police registered 996 cases of illegal weapon holding and recovered 37 Kalashnikov, 40 rifles, 36 revolvers, 120 guns, 698 pistols and bullets while 350 kg Hashish, 35000 liter liquor, 16 kg Heroin and 900 gram Ice had also been recovered in 1305 cases of drug peddling .

Zaffar Iqbal added that crackdown against criminals would continue without any discrimination, adding the South Punjab would be made crime free.

He directed officers concerned to resolve public complaints on top priority under open door policy.

More Stories From Pakistan

