2.1837 million registered voters to elect 16 MPAs of tribal districts for KP Assembly

As many as 28,01,837 registered voters in tribal districts would exercise their right to vote to elect 16 MPAs for Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly on July 20, 2019

This was stated during a high-level meeting attended by Provincial Election Commissioner, Pir Maqbool Ahmed, Director General ECP, Nighat Sadeeq, Chairperson National Commission Khawar Mumtaz, Director Genders Haroon Shinwari and women held at Jirga Hall of Khyber tribal district.

The meeting was attended besides others by women of civil society, women polling staff besides female voters in large numbers. The participants presented suggestions about electoral process.

The meeting was told that 1897 polling stations were setup for smooth and transparent holding of elections in tribal districts.

Provincial Election Commissioner, Pir Maqbool Ahmed, said that the elections were a real beauty of democracy and ECP would ensure free, transparent and peaceful election on July 20, 2019.

He said preparations continued for smooth holding of elections in tribal districts and urged registered voters to come out to polling stations and exercising their right to vote.

He said this was a year of election and local bodies election would be held in November-December. He said women turn out in 2018 election was comparatively low and efforts would be made to increase it in next elections.

Additional DG ECP, Nighat Sadeeq said she had visited tribal areas and met with women polling staff with clear instructions of taking extra care of pregnant women, disabled and transgender voters by facilitating them in polling stations on polling day.