UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.185 Kg Hashish Seized, 26 Arrested In Sarghodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:04 PM

2.185 Kg Hashish seized, 26 arrested in Sarghodha

Police have arrested Twenty six (26) accused including two kites sellers recovered narcotics, weapons and kites from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested Twenty six (26) accused including two kites sellers recovered narcotics, weapons and kites from them.

Police spokesman said Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 24 accused recovering 1.085 Kilograms Hashish, 1.100 kilogram Heroin, 75 liter of liquor, 12 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Rifles 223 bore and 2 Gun 12 bore from them.

While Kotmomin police have arrested two kite sellers from Kotmomin Town and recovered 30 chemical string rolls and 430 kites from him.

They were:Nadeem Akhatar, Mudassar Iqbal (kites saller) Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Ikram, Shaukat Ali, Nayyar Abbas, Waseem Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Azam, Adnan Abbas, Sana Ullah, Azeem Irfan, Ehsan, Abdul Rehman, Sajid, Shakeel Ahmad and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Shakeel Waseem Abbas Criminals From

Recent Stories

ADB shuts down its Manila based headquarters due t ..

5 minutes ago

Air India Suspends Flights to Seoul, Rome, Milan U ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Deal Breakdown Not at Russia's Initiative, M ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready for Any Scenario, COVID-19 Spread Ris ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan,Facebook join hands to educate public on ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.