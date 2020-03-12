2.185 Kg Hashish seized, 26 arrested in Sarghodha

Police have arrested Twenty six (26) accused including two kites sellers recovered narcotics, weapons and kites from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested Twenty six (26) accused including two kites sellers recovered narcotics, weapons and kites from them.

Police spokesman said Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 24 accused recovering 1.085 Kilograms Hashish, 1.100 kilogram Heroin, 75 liter of liquor, 12 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Rifles 223 bore and 2 Gun 12 bore from them.

While Kotmomin police have arrested two kite sellers from Kotmomin Town and recovered 30 chemical string rolls and 430 kites from him.

They were:Nadeem Akhatar, Mudassar Iqbal (kites saller) Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Ikram, Shaukat Ali, Nayyar Abbas, Waseem Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Azam, Adnan Abbas, Sana Ullah, Azeem Irfan, Ehsan, Abdul Rehman, Sajid, Shakeel Ahmad and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.