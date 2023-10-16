Open Menu

2185 Smoke Emitting Vehicles, Motorcycles Imposed Fine

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan has directed all circle in-charges to take prompt action against vehicles emitting smoke and making enviornment polluted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan has directed all circle in-charges to take prompt action against vehicles emitting smoke and making enviornment polluted.

During the last week, 2185 smoke-emitting vehicles and motorcycles were imposed fined and many were issued warnings and more than 80 vehicles were impounded on violations, said press release issued here.

Taimoor Khan said that action would be taken against vehicles emitting smoke on a daily basis.

He also appealed to the citizens not to cause inconvenience to others for their own convenience and to show proof of being a civilized citizen to play their role individually to achieve orderly traffic in the city.

It was prime duty of everyone to play role to make surrounding clean, he added.

