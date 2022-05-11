219 vehicles fined,164 impounded in April

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed Rs 249,500 fine on 203 vehicles over various violations during the last month

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed Rs 249,500 fine on 203 vehicles over various violations during the last month.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday,Secretary DRTA Hafiz Usman Ahmed said that the crackdown was ongoing against overcharging,overloading,route permit,fitness certificate and smoke emitting vehicles in the district.

He said the team checked 1015 vehicles and imposed Rs 249,500 fine on 203 vehicles over various violations,adding that 135 vehicles were impounded by concerned police stations.