UrduPoint.com

219 Vehicles Fined,164 Impounded In April

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 12:22 PM

219 vehicles fined,164 impounded in April

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed Rs 249,500 fine on 203 vehicles over various violations during the last month

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed Rs 249,500 fine on 203 vehicles over various violations during the last month.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday,Secretary DRTA Hafiz Usman Ahmed said that the crackdown was ongoing against overcharging,overloading,route permit,fitness certificate and smoke emitting vehicles in the district.

He said the team checked 1015 vehicles and imposed Rs 249,500 fine on 203 vehicles over various violations,adding that 135 vehicles were impounded by concerned police stations.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 164531 cusecs water

IRSA releases 164531 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine e ..

Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election

2 minutes ago
 China's consumer inflation picks up in April in vi ..

China's consumer inflation picks up in April in virus flare-up

2 minutes ago
 Beautification projects to be completed timely: AC ..

Beautification projects to be completed timely: AC

8 minutes ago
 Wang Yi congratulates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on ta ..

Wang Yi congratulates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on taking oath as new foreign minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Miami, Phoenix back on track with blowout wins

Miami, Phoenix back on track with blowout wins

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.