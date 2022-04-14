219 vehicles fines,164 impounded in March

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed Rs 229,000 fine on 219 vehicles over various violations during the last month.

Talking to APP here on Thursday,Secretary DRTA Hafiz Usman Ahmed said that the crackdown was ongoing against overcharging,overloading,route permit,fitness certificate and smoke emitting vehicles in the district.

He said the team checked 985 vehicles and imposed Rs 229,000 fine on 219 vehicles over various violations,adding that 164 vehicles were impounded at concerned police stations.