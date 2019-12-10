UrduPoint.com
219 Vehicles Lifted On Parking Violation In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:28 PM

On the Special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi picked up 219 vehicles on violation of parking rules on Murree Road here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :On the Special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi picked up 219 vehicles on violation of parking rules on Murree Road here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that Traffic police has designated points of parking of vehicles during the test match to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He said that strict action would be taken and directed wardens to lift the vehicles parked wrongly.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said, urging the motorist to cooperate with Traffic Police to resolve traffic problems and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads during match. Earlier, City Traffic Police have issued traffic plan on the occasion of test cricket match scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on December 11, 2019. According to plan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that heavy traffic would not be allowed adding that Double road will remain closed for the traffic on the day.

More Stories From Pakistan

