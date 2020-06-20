UrduPoint.com
2190 New Cases Of COVID Emerged, 35 More Patients Died: Chief Minister Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:38 PM

2190 new cases of COVID emerged, 35 more patients died: Chief Minister Sindh

As many as 2190 new cases of coronavirus emerged and 35 more patients died overnight lifting the tally to 76,353 and death toll to 1048

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 2190 new cases of coronavirus emerged and 35 more patients died overnight lifting the tally to 76,353 and death toll to 1048.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a press statement issued here from the CM House on Saturday.

According to the statement, 10830 samples were tested which detected 2190 cases with a percentage of 20.2 percent.

So far, 364,959 tests had been conducted against which 67353 cases were diagnosed as positive across Sindh. The overall detection rate had been reported at 18.2 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 35 more patients were died and the number of patients died due to coronavirus has reached to 1048 which constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

At present, the CM Sindh said 32193 patients were under treatment, of them 30504 were in home isolation, 62 at isolation centers and 1627 at different hospitals. He said 700 patients were in critical condition, including 116 who had been shifted on ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 1387 more patients recovered and returned to normal life, constituting 51 percent recovery rate the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 34112.

The district-wise break-up of the new cases shows that out of 2190 cases, 1315 cases had emerged in Karachi. They include 360 in East, 346 South, 185 Malir, 165 Central, 140 West and 119 Korangi.

Khairpur has Khairpur 123 new cases, Hyderabad 111, Ghotki 79, Sukkur 76, Mirpurkhas 33, Larkana 31, Naushehroferoze 30, Dadu 28, Sanghar 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Kashmore 11, Jamshoro eight, Badin and Umerkot have six each, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar five each, Jacobabad three, Thatta two and Matiari one.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow the SOPs, wear a mask while going out and cooperate with the administration in implementing selected lockdowns in the hotspot areas of different districts of the province.

