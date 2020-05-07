21,990 youth got registered themselves for tiger force in Kasur

A large number of youth have got registered themselves in corona relief tiger force announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for relief activities

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :A large number of youth have got registered themselves in corona relief tiger force announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for relief activities.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali said that 21,990 youth in Kasur district including 8530 in tehsil Kasur, 5782 in tehsil Chunian, 5564 in tehsil Pattoki and 2114 youth got registered in tehsil Kot Radha Kishan. He said that high educated youth including doctors, pharmacists, paramedical staff, journalists, retired officials of armed forces, traders, religious leaders, social workers and others were among who got registered.

He said the process of registration had been completed and now the process of their training was being started.

After the training of youth, the tiger force will assist the district administration and other government departments in relief activities besides distribution of ration under Ehsaas programme, distribution of ration in lockdown area and pointing out hoarding in the district, he said and added, the tiger force would collect data of labourers and daily wagers and send it to the quarters concerned for providing relief to them.

The district administration would provide all kinds of protection equipment from coronavirus to youth and for this purpose, training would be imparted to them, he added.