21st All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest on Nov 15

The 21st All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2019 was being organized by the Cadet College Larkana from November 15 to November 16 in college premises

This was said by the Principal and Project Director, Cadet College Larkana on Tuesday.

Principal of the College said that more than 25 prestigious institutions from provinces of the country and from Azad Kashmir would be participating in the contest.

The prize distribution ceremony of the programme will be held onNovember 16, he added.

