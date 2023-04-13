21st century plan of UN guarantees our independence and national development: Abdul Sattar

Director General Ministry of Human Rights Abdul Sattar has said that to achieve the goals of sustainable development, there is a need to work actively on a war footing by the government, civil society, line departments, ministries including the Parliament and corporate sector to eradicate poverty, ignorance, unemployment, injustice and gender discrimination in the country through mutual cooperation and cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General Ministry of Human Rights Abdul Sattar has said that to achieve the goals of sustainable development, there is a need to work actively on a war footing by the government, civil society, line departments, ministries including the Parliament and corporate sector to eradicate poverty, ignorance, unemployment, injustice and gender discrimination in the country through mutual cooperation and cooperation. Therefore, continuing on the 21st century's plan and program of the United Nations guarantees our independence and national development, he expressed while addressing the national seminar in connection with World Health Day organized by Department of Social Welfare Training Institute (SWTI) and Islamabad Crescent Lions Club here Thursday.

Former Additional Director General FIA Cyber Expert Syed Amar Jaffri, Chief Executive SDGs academy Pakistan was the chief guest while Sibtain Raza Lodhi Deputy Director Public Relations NHA HQ, Sr. Journalist Munir Ahmed Chief Executive Dev-Com Pakistan.

Madam Zeib-Nisa Assistant Director Social Welfare Training Institute Islamabad (SWTI) Ms. Raibil Pirzada Chief Executive Blind Fighting Foundation Pakistan, Syed Ansar Gilani YouTube Vlogger, Sultan Mehmood Shaheen Columnist, Muhammad Bilal Advocacy Officer Helpage International and others share their expert opinion at the seminar.

Chief guest Syed Ammar Jaffri said that the currently was trapped in the grip of international powers. For the sake of the country, the entire nation has to unite and show patriotism with equality. To make the people prosperous, all sections of the society and stakeholders must ensure progress with mutual struggle.

The speakers expressed their resolve that every individual should play their role in moving forward the country to meet the goal. Uncertainty will remain continue till persistence of empty slogans and empty treasure without any vision, they said. Later, the guest speakers answered the questions of the audience.

The seminar was attended by experts, teachers, officers and representatives of civil society.