UrduPoint.com

21st Century Plan Of UN Guarantees Our Independence And National Development: Abdul Sattar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 08:29 PM

21st century plan of UN guarantees our independence and national development: Abdul Sattar

Director General Ministry of Human Rights Abdul Sattar has said that to achieve the goals of sustainable development, there is a need to work actively on a war footing by the government, civil society, line departments, ministries including the Parliament and corporate sector to eradicate poverty, ignorance, unemployment, injustice and gender discrimination in the country through mutual cooperation and cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General Ministry of Human Rights Abdul Sattar has said that to achieve the goals of sustainable development, there is a need to work actively on a war footing by the government, civil society, line departments, ministries including the Parliament and corporate sector to eradicate poverty, ignorance, unemployment, injustice and gender discrimination in the country through mutual cooperation and cooperation. Therefore, continuing on the 21st century's plan and program of the United Nations guarantees our independence and national development, he expressed while addressing the national seminar in connection with World Health Day organized by Department of Social Welfare Training Institute (SWTI) and Islamabad Crescent Lions Club here Thursday.

Former Additional Director General FIA Cyber Expert Syed Amar Jaffri, Chief Executive SDGs academy Pakistan was the chief guest while Sibtain Raza Lodhi Deputy Director Public Relations NHA HQ, Sr. Journalist Munir Ahmed Chief Executive Dev-Com Pakistan.

Madam Zeib-Nisa Assistant Director Social Welfare Training Institute Islamabad (SWTI) Ms. Raibil Pirzada Chief Executive Blind Fighting Foundation Pakistan, Syed Ansar Gilani YouTube Vlogger, Sultan Mehmood Shaheen Columnist, Muhammad Bilal Advocacy Officer Helpage International and others share their expert opinion at the seminar.

Chief guest Syed Ammar Jaffri said that the currently was trapped in the grip of international powers. For the sake of the country, the entire nation has to unite and show patriotism with equality. To make the people prosperous, all sections of the society and stakeholders must ensure progress with mutual struggle.

The speakers expressed their resolve that every individual should play their role in moving forward the country to meet the goal. Uncertainty will remain continue till persistence of empty slogans and empty treasure without any vision, they said. Later, the guest speakers answered the questions of the audience.

The seminar was attended by experts, teachers, officers and representatives of civil society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Century World United Nations Parliament Civil Society Progress Independence Federal Investigation Agency NHA YouTube All Government Share

Recent Stories

Ukraine to Become Member of EU, Requires Moderniza ..

Ukraine to Become Member of EU, Requires Modernization, Reconstruction-European ..

6 minutes ago
 Toll rises to 24 in latest Tunisia migrant shipwre ..

Toll rises to 24 in latest Tunisia migrant shipwreck tragedy

6 minutes ago
 NA voices concern over 'attempt to usurp Parliamen ..

NA voices concern over 'attempt to usurp Parliament's authority to legislate'

4 minutes ago
 Protest held against murder of Dr Sawand

Protest held against murder of Dr Sawand

4 minutes ago
 Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Ba ..

Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Barents Sea Near Russian Airspac ..

5 minutes ago
 Japan, US Conduct Air Force Drills in Response to ..

Japan, US Conduct Air Force Drills in Response to North Korea's Missile Launch - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.