21st Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A two-day 21st Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology (FIT) concluded on Tuesday, emphasizing the pivotal role of emerging technologies in addressing global challenges.

The prestigious event, organized by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), drew participation from leading experts and scholars representing prominent universities and institutes across the globe, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China, Qatar, and Japan.

Special Secretary for IT and Telecom, Azfar Manzoor, graced the occasion as the chief guest of the concluding session.

In his address, he underscored the transformative potential of the IT sector, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data analytics.

He stressed the importance of nurturing public-private partnerships and fostering international collaborations to build an innovation-driven digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

He said, “Pakistan has immense talent in the IT sector. By leveraging this potential and encouraging cross-border synergies, we can position ourselves as a global hub for technology and innovation.”. He also lauded the efforts of CUI in hosting such a significant platform for knowledge exchange.

Addressing the attendees, General Chair of FIT and In-Charge of the Islamabad Campus, Professor Dr. Sohail Asghar, highlighted the transformative role of ICT in addressing global challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and education.

His insights inspired participants to explore interdisciplinary collaborations and focus on leveraging technology for building a sustainable and connected future.

Earlier, Program Chair of the conference, Dr. Majid Iqbal Khan, welcomed the participants and provided a comprehensive overview of the event, which he described as a milestone in advancing IT research and innovation in Pakistan.

This year’s FIT conference witnessed unprecedented participation, with 410 technical paper submissions, a significant increase from 260 in the previous year. Following a rigorous blind review process, 85 papers were accepted, marking a competitive acceptance rate of 21%.

The event featured 20 technical sessions, two keynote addresses, and 12 invited talks delivered by globally recognized scholars, government officials, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals from diverse regions, including Germany, Australia, the UK, the US, Qatar, Malaysia, and Pakistan.

One of the standout sessions, titled "Environmental Data Science", delved into the integration of advanced data science techniques to address climate-related challenges.

During the inaugural day, Prof. Dr. Shoab Ahmed Khan, Chancellor of Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology, delivered a

keynote on "Generative AI, LLMs, and RAG: Transforming Academia, Industry, and Government for Pakistan’s Future", emphasizing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for the nation’s progress. Founder and CEO of Nayatel,

Wahaj Us Siraj, spoke about the importance of entrepreneurship and how innovation in IT enhances business growth and customer satisfaction.

The conference also attracted notable figures, including Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, who emphasized the need for continued investment in research and innovation, and First Secretary of Science and Technology, Embassy of China, Mr. Ying Shengxin, among others.

They commended FIT 2024 as a significant step toward promoting international collaboration and advancing IT in Pakistan.

This year’s conference not only showcased cutting-edge research and innovation but also reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging technology for economic growth, social development, and global competitiveness.