21st Convocation of ISRA University Hyderabad to be held on March 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The 21st Convocation of the Isra University Hyderabad will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the university's main campus.

Students who have successfully completed their education in various disciplines and obtained positions will be honored with degrees and awards.

The Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Ghulam Qadir Kazi will preside over the event.