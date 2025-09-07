21st Death Anniversary Of Renowned Writer Ashfaq Ahmad Being Observed Today
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The 21st death anniversary of celebrated writer, playwright, and intellectual Ashfaq Ahmad is being observed on Sunday, with people remembering his literary services and timeless contributions to urdu literature.
Ashfaq Ahmad was born on August 22, 1925, in Muktsar, Punjab (now in India). After Partition, he migrated to Pakistan and became one of the country’s most prominent literary figures.
He authored several acclaimed books, including Zavia, Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsanay, Gadariya, and Tota Kahani, which are considered milestones in Urdu prose.
His popular radio program Talqeen Shah and television plays also earned him immense recognition among the masses.
For his literary contributions, he was honored with Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Presidential Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.
Ashfaq Ahmad passed away on September 7, 2004, in Lahore.
