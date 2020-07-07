UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21st Martyrdom Anniversary Of Kargil War Heros, Wreaths Laid On COAS' Behalf

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:45 PM

21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War heros, wreaths laid on COAS' behalf

The 21st Shahadat anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan-e- Haider and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Tuesday at their native towns, Swabi (KPK) and Ghizer (GB) respectively where wreaths were laid on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the martyrs graves

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The 21st Shahadat anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan-e- Haider and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Tuesday at their native towns, Swabi (KPK) and Ghizer (GB) respectively where wreaths were laid on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the martyrs graves.

The Wreath laying ceremonies were held to pay homage to supreme sacrifices of valiant sons of the soil in the line of duty to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On behalf of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, Force Commander Northern Areas ( FCNA) laid wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed's grave while Commandant Punjab Regimental Centre laid wreath at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan shaheed. People from various walks of lives, civil & military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Karnal Swabi Ghizer From

Recent Stories

Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

12 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

51 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

1 hour ago

Australia's Melbourne Goes Back Into Lockdown as C ..

5 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by Single-Day Rec ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.