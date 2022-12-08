21st National Girls Age Group Swimming Championship to commence from Dec 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh Women's Swimming Association is organizing the 21st National Girls Age Group Swimming Championship from 10th to 11th December 2022 at Karachi Gymkhana under the auspices of Pakistan Women's Swimming Association.

The Championship will have the following age groups: 10 Years and Under 11-12 Years, 13-14 Years and 15-16 Years.

All Units of PWSA (Sindh, Punjab, Federal, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army and WAPDA) will be participating in this Championship.

The Opening Ceremony will be held at 9am at Karachi Gymkhana on 10th December 2022 whereas the Closing Ceremony will be held at 3pm at Karachi Gymkhana on 11th December 2022.