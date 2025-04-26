21st Syndicate Meeting Of DIKhan University Of Agriculture Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The 21st Syndicate Meeting of Dera Ismail Khan University of Agriculture was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah here on Saturday.
The budget recommendations of the university for the financial years 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 were presented in the meeting, which were unanimously approved and recommended to be sent to the Senate for approval.
The meeting also approved the pending evaluation reports including the TTS Faculty Evaluation Performance. In addition, several other agenda items were presented, which were unanimously approved by the participants.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Javed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Regulation Establishment Jamaluddin, Deputy Secretary Finance Syed Ibrahim Shah, Deputy Secretary Agriculture Fazal Rabi, representative of Chairman HEC Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht (Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar), Registrar Agriculture University Dera Abdul Basit Khan, Director Finance Johar Zaman, Lecturer Fakhruddin, Assistant Professor Arshad Jamil, and Assistant Director Admin Farjad Sikandar.
The meeting was also informed about the 400 kanal land given to the Agriculture University by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and the ongoing construction projects on it.
The participants thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed this move as a major step forward for the development of the university and expressed hope that the government would continue to patronize educational institutions in the future.
Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah thanked all the participants and said that the university would continue to play a key role in agricultural development, research and the promotion of modern education.
He expressed the hope that after the approval of the budget, educational and research activities at the university would further improve.
