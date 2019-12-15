22, 925 teams constituted to vaccinate 6.752m children in KP from Monday: Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 22, 925 teams have been constituted to vaccinate 6.752 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during five days campaign starting from Monday.

Officials in KP Health Department told APP on Sunday that all arrangements for national immunization days (NID) campaign have been completed in the province to administer anti polio drops and Vitamin A to children under five to boost their immunity against the fatal virus disease.

A total 22925 teams including 19783 mobile, 1848 fixed, 1098 transit and 196 roaming teams have been constituted for the campaign that would go door to door and house to house to vaccinate kids.

The government has taken strict security measures to ensure safety and security of polio workers. All logistic support has been provided to these teams to ensure conducive environment to field workers and the smooth execution of the campaign.

The official urged the parents to pay no attention to anti-polio propaganda and ensure that they get polio vaccine in the campaign so that they have enough immunity to fight with the virus and protect our children from permanent disability.

On Friday, Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz had administer anti polio vaccine to children at Police Services Hospital Peshawar.

The official said Chief Secretary was personally monitoring polio campaigns in the high risk districts to gauge its quality and remove hindrances in stamping out the crippling virus from the region.

The Deputy Commissioners were directed to assist anti polio workers and volunteers besides remained in close touch with relevant government agencies for the success of the campaign. The Government would take strict action against officials found guilty in negligence in duties, he said.

The official said the campaign is very significant to stop virus circulation in environment and strengthen immunity of children. He said the provincial government was fully committed to the national cause of polio eradication and was taking every possible measure to defeat polio.

He said polio eradication was national emergency and people from all segments of the society including all departments will have to play its due role in it.

The official said even a single child left unvaccinated might be putting all other children in danger of catching the virus.

He urged parents and guardians to bring their children to nearest hospitals and basic health units in case polio workers do not come to their homes.