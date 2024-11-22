22 accused netted with 3 kg charras, 90 liters liquor, six 30 bore pistols

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 22 accused besides recovering over 3 kg charras, 90 liters liquor, six 30 bore pistols and other weapons from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that Rawat police held Habibullah with 2288 grams charras while Taxila police rounded up Azizullah for having 510 grams charras.

Gujar Khan and Jatli police netted Usman and Abdul Qayyum with total 1100 grams charras.

Gungmandi, Bani, Civil Lines, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan and Mandra police conducted raids in different areas and arrested 10 accused for possessing over 90 liters liquor.

In other raids, Bani, R.A.Bazar, Morgah, Wah Cantt, Mandra, Chontra and Gungmandi police nabbed Shehryar, Khurram, Bilal, Imran, Ahsan, Ijaz, Muhammad Zia, and Ali Shan and recovered six 30 bore pistols, other weapons and ammunition.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.