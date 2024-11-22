22 Accused Netted With 3 Kg Charras, 90 Liters Liquor, Six 30 Bore Pistols
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 22 accused besides recovering over 3 kg charras, 90 liters liquor, six 30 bore pistols and other weapons from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that Rawat police held Habibullah with 2288 grams charras while Taxila police rounded up Azizullah for having 510 grams charras.
Gujar Khan and Jatli police netted Usman and Abdul Qayyum with total 1100 grams charras.
Gungmandi, Bani, Civil Lines, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan and Mandra police conducted raids in different areas and arrested 10 accused for possessing over 90 liters liquor.
In other raids, Bani, R.A.Bazar, Morgah, Wah Cantt, Mandra, Chontra and Gungmandi police nabbed Shehryar, Khurram, Bilal, Imran, Ahsan, Ijaz, Muhammad Zia, and Ali Shan and recovered six 30 bore pistols, other weapons and ammunition.
Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Calligraphy workshop held at Punjab Arts Council A calligraphy2 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted in different areas to net criminals2 minutes ago
-
Butchers fined for selling substandard meats2 minutes ago
-
10 child beggars taken into custody2 minutes ago
-
MWMC begins semi-mechanised cleanliness operation2 minutes ago
-
Passing-out parade of 50th Common ASPs held at National Police Academy3 minutes ago
-
NA body on parliamentary affairs lauds Ministry’s performance12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs wheat cultivation committee meeting12 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for IBOs in Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
Youngster killed in road accident13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner suspends revenue department officials22 minutes ago
-
Smog crisis in Punjab: over 59,000 respiratory cases reported on Friday23 minutes ago