22 AMU Kashmiri Students Booked In India

Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Aligarh police have booked over 22 Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the charge of participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

The protests started on February 24, a day after clashes between protesters and the police, in the Jeevangarh area of Aligarh.

The FIR was lodged on Friday night, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The FIR was lodged against one Mohammad. Athar, who is a former students' union member of AMU and 21 others. The students are known to be residents of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Police had earlier booked seven AMU students in another FIR lodged in connection with the protest.

