22 Anti-smog Squads Set Up
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Agriculture Department has announced that 22 anti-smog squads had been established in paddy stubble regions.
Official sources in the Agriculture Department Bahawalpur region said that following the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the Agriculture Department had taken practical measures to stop smog. “The provincial government had directed to urge rice growers not to set paddy stubble on fire,” they said, adding that in this regard, Agriculture Department had established 22 anti-smog squads.
Meanwhile, senior official and researcher of Agriculture Department, Shafeeque said that burning paddy stubble had also been causing increase in smog. He said that he had visited several areas of Bahawalpur region to create awareness among peasants not to set their paddy stubble and waste on fire. He advised rice growers to use rotavator machine to mix paddy stubble in earth, adding that it it not only stops smog but also become fertilizer for their agriculture field.
