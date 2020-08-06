22 apprehended over various charges

The district police arrested 22 accused over various charges on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 22 accused over various charges on Thursday.

According to the police, Zikrya from Sani Chowk, Ali from Nighebanpura Chowk, Altaf from Norani Chowk and Qasim from Mithaiwala Chowk were arrested for refilling LPG.

Meanwhile, Gulberg police apprehended 10 gamblers, including Faisal and Bashir, etc.

Separately, traffic wardens arrested Bilal from Sitara Tower and Sibtain from Tezab MillsChowk for speeding while Tayyab and Anjum were held over operating tape recorder loudly.

The police detained Ghulam Mustafa, Atif , Hassan and Aftab for doing one wheelie.