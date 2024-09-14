Open Menu

22 Arrested, 40 Cases Registered For Overpricing Essentials

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The price control magistrates have conducted inspections at 579 locations, leading to the arrest of 22 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told the media on Saturday that 40 cases had been registered and four shops sealed over violations of the government fixed prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 600,000 were imposed for 177 instances of non-compliance.

The DC said that price control magistrates and assistant commissioners were actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also under way to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at the government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Punjab chief minister, no leniency would be shown towards overpricing, the DC warned. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

