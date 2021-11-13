22 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 22 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 3.7-kg hashish and 127 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested nine persons and recovered nine pistols and a number of bullets from them.