22 Arrested, Drugs, Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:16 PM
Police Saturday arrested 22 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 22 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 3.7-kg hashish and 127 litres of liquor from them.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested nine persons and recovered nine pistols and a number of bullets from them.