22 arrested for erecting encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration Monday arrested 22 persons for erecting encroachments on the Service Road of Ring Road and demolished encroachments made by them.

A joint anti-encroachment operation was carried out by district administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Ring Road's Charsadda Road-Pir Zakori section.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

On this occasion, the shopkeepers were warned against establishing encroachments outside their shops and remain within their own limits otherwise stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed action against shopkeeper establishing encroachments outside their shops and showing no leniency in this regard.