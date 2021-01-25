UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Arrested For Erecting Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

22 arrested for erecting encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration Monday arrested 22 persons for erecting encroachments on the Service Road of Ring Road and demolished encroachments made by them.

A joint anti-encroachment operation was carried out by district administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Ring Road's Charsadda Road-Pir Zakori section.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

On this occasion, the shopkeepers were warned against establishing encroachments outside their shops and remain within their own limits otherwise stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed action against shopkeeper establishing encroachments outside their shops and showing no leniency in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Charsadda

Recent Stories

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

11 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

11 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

25 minutes ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

28 minutes ago

2 injured in firework blast in faisalabad

21 minutes ago

Gold prices on Monday

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.