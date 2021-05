The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 22 people over a charge of gambling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 22 people over a charge of gambling.

A police spokesman said Razabad police conducted raids and nabbed Muhammad Shafiq,Muhammad Ishaq etc besides recovering Rs 33,000, mobile phones and other items.