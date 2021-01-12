UrduPoint.com
22 Arrested For Organizing 'dance Party'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

22 arrested for organizing 'dance party'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :City Tandlianwala police arrested 22 people on the charge of organizing a "vulgar dance" party.

Police said on Tuesday that on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house in Sarwar Colony where a dance party was under way and the participants were indulging in indecent and vulgar acts with the female dancers.

The police arrested 22 persons including dancer Urooj. Some of the arrested persons were identified as Nazar Abbas, Asim, Rizwan, Ammad, Ali Raza, etc. The police also recovered Rs 120,000 in cash from the arrested persons. The accused were sent behind the bars and further investigation was under way.

